Many watched Teyana Taylor work it out in Kanye West's "Fade" video and wished they could have her look, but in a new interview with Teen Vogue, Taylor is encouraging all women to love themselves just the way they are. It's something Taylor admits is easier said than done. "It’s hard to love ourselves because of other people's opinions," she told the magazine. Taylor, who starring in a new Reebok campaign, explained that "guys are very judgmental and make women feel like they're less than." Social media doesn't help things either with its unrealistic portrayal of beauty. What helped Taylor, who calls herself a fitness "addict," was finally embracing that her body given birth to her daughter with Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert. It showed her how powerful her body was. Now she wants other women to realize this, too. "Every stretch mark, every sag, every dimple, cellulite," she said, "it all comes from sacrifices and love." It's something she urges women never to forget when they look in that mirror. "I don't feel like there's such a thing as an imperfect body," Taylor said. "You have to overcome things and look in the mirror and say, 'I am beautiful.'" If you can do that, Taylor said, then you will "really be undefeated."
Advertisement