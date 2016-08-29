Kanye's new video, "Fade," premiered at the MTV VMAs — and it might just generate more talk than "Famous" (and fewer potential lawsuits). Unlike "Famous," Yeezy's newest video focused on just one woman: Teyana Taylor.
Taylor, whose body is on full display throughout the video, starts off dancing à la Flashdance in a thong and sports bra amidst a greyscale gym. The video follows her into the shower with her husband, NBA pro Iman Shumpert, and she transforms into a cat-like creature for the final reveal. The ending of the video was an evident surprise to viewers, but her involvement was not: West and Taylor have been working together since 2012, when Kanye signed Taylor onto his label, G.O.O.D. Music. Taylor then released her album, VII, in 2014, with "Maybe," featuring Pusha T and Yo Gotti, and "Do Not Disturb," featuring Chris Brown. She released "Freak On," with Chris Brown, last June.
According to Pitchfork, Taylor met Kanye during his Glow in the Dark Tour back in 2008. The singer started off signed to Pharrell's label, Star Trak Entertainment, and subsequently worked with 'Ye on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, singing on "Dark Fantasy" and "Hell of a Life." Finally, she was a judge on America's Best Dance Crew, which makes sense, given her evident dancing skills.
Watch Taylor slay the dance floor, below.
This post has been updated to include information about Taylor's 2014 album.
