Cellulite
Beauty
Kim Kardashian: "It's Not Always About
My
Body"
by
Rachel Lubitz
More from Cellulite
Pop Culture
Piers Morgan Is Lambasting Kim Kardashian's Body Once Again
Morgan Baila
Apr 26, 2017
Fashion
This Model Refuses To Stop Posting Her Cellulite On Instagram, & We Love It
Landon Peoples
Apr 12, 2017
Body
What Even Is Fascia & Why Are People Talking About It?
Cory Stieg
Mar 8, 2017
Fitness
This Trainer Had The Best Response After Instagram Deleted Her Ce...
When fitness trainer Mallory King posted a scantily clad photo of herself on Instagram, a troll piped up in the comments to criticize her cellulite.
by
Suzannah Weiss
Body
This Fitness Blogger Got Real About Arm Cellulite
The beauty and diet industries might make us believe cellulite is a problem to be fixed, or at least concealed. But in fact, 90% of women have it at some
by
Suzannah Weiss
Cellulite
Why Do You Only Get Cellulite In Certain Places?
Your cellulite is normal and natural. Yet we've been taught to fear it, be disgusted by it, and feel ashamed about it. That leaves plenty of the facts
by
Sarah Jacoby
Pop Culture
Teyana Taylor Loves Her Stretch Marks & She Wants You To Love You...
Many watched Teyana Taylor work it out in Kanye West's "Fade" video and wished they could have her look, but in a new interview with Teen Vogue, Taylor is
by
Shannon Carlin
Health Trends
Ashley Graham Just Shared A Body-Positive Message About Her Cellu...
Ashley Graham is continuing to fight the good fight for body positivity. On Wednesday, the model proudly shared a photo of herself baring her cellulite
by
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
This Woman Had The Best Response To Being Body-Shamed On Her Hone...
I mean,zero fucks were given yesterday, it was just SO hot so I stripped off and cycled in my bikini 👙insecurities fade away when you let yourself
by
Kimberly Truong
Body
This Viral Video Shows Why Cellulite Is Nothing To Be Ashamed Of
Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of (and also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine "disappear" as I walk out of a
by
Kimberly Truong
Body
Lena Dunham Thanks
Glamour
Magazine For Not Photoshoppin...
Lena Dunham has always used her platform to champion the female body, whether that's through her frank portrayal of sex on the hit HBO show Girls or her
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Body
This Yoga Blogger Just Reminded Us That We Have Cellulite For Tot...
At some point in many a woman's life, cellulite has caused...feelings. For whatever reason, dimpled thighs have long been a source of grief. Thankfully,
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
Ashley Graham Says Her Cellulite Is Changing Lives
Ashley Graham is breaking barriers. She's the first plus-sized model to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and she's served as our workout
by
Michael Hafford
Sex
Amber Rose Opens Up About Cellulite, Vanilla Sex & Raising A Femi...
Amber Rose doesn't do "off days." "I always feel confident," she tells us. "I never allow myself to not feel confident. I wake up and say, I’m going out
by
Hayley MacMillen
Health Trends
Ashley Graham Embraces Her Cellulite In New Instagram Post
Model Ashley Graham has unfortunately been subject to her fair share of body shaming. But that isn't stopping her from continuing to be a body-positive
by
Kimberly Truong
Health Trends
This Realistic Doll With Cellulite & Acne Now Gets Her Period, Too
Update: The relatable Lammily doll — an answer to the cookie-cutter beauty standards upheld by Barbie and Bratz dolls for generations — already came
by
Hayley MacMillen
Trends
Now You Can Order Jeans Via Hotel Room Service
Everyone knows that room service makes even the most basic, spaghetti dinner feel like a queenly indulgence. Now, thanks to a partnership between Gap and
by
Leeann Duggan
Entertainment News
Amy Schumer: "I Have Cellulite & I Still Deserve Love"
Had we not already elected Amy Schumer our personal hero, we would certainly be doing it now. The comedian and star of Trainwreck recently opened up to
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Skin Care
What You Need To Know About Cellulite
There's something about cellulite that brings out the absolute worst in some women. Normally self-assured, intelligent ladies tend to go bat-shit crazy
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Here's How To
Really
Deal With Your Cellulite
We've clicked on a number of stories about dealing with cellulite in our day. And, at this point, it's safe to say we could practically write a book
by
Dianna Mazzone
Fashion
24-Karat-Gold Leggings That Reduce Cellulite? It's (Maybe) Possible
We've always thought of gold as having some kind of magical powers. Usually, the type that makes us ooh and ahh and brightens up any look with just a
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Anti-Cellulite Jeans Are A Real Thing Now
Our favorite pair of jeans is already what we throw on when we want to look amazing in a pinch, but we never really thought the old denim standby could
by
Gina Marinelli
Skin Care
Is This Weird Little Gadget The Answer To Eliminating Cellulite?
We're about to drop a truth bomb on you guys: Cellulite? It sucks. Those stupid dimples have no prejudice on who they attack, showing up on thighs that
by
Us
Fitness
New Slim-Down Trick Involves Wearing Jeans. That's It? Count Us In!
There are a lot of crazy weight-loss schemes out there — and we're no less convinced by the usually awful, informercial-level marketing. But, a new
by
Lexi Nisita
Body
Cellulite Solutions — Oh Yeah, We Went There
Orange peel, cottage cheese—call it what you will, but cute descriptors alone don’t sugar coat the fact that the vast majority of women (almost 90
by
Melissa Goldstein
New York
Cold Removes Cellulite, & Other Lies NY Partiers Tell Themselves ...
We ladies are all too familiar with the horrible, dreaded feeling we get when we're invited to a you-could-stay-home-watching-SVU-but-the
by
Isabel Cafaro
