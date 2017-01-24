This Woman Had The Best Response To Being Body-Shamed On Her Honeymoon

I mean,zero fucks were given yesterday, it was just SO hot so I stripped off and cycled in my bikini ?insecurities fade away when you let yourself really enjoy living in the moment. So what that I have rolls and my tummy jiggles I cycled over 18km yesterday I have the capability to do whatever I want and so do you! ??? #effyourbeautystandards

