This Viral Video Shows Why Cellulite Is Nothing To Be Ashamed Of

Having cellulite is completely normal, but that hasn't stopped it from being a point of contention for many of us. Thankfully, body-positive blogger Gabi Gregg, also known as GabiFresh, is here to remind us all that cellulite isn't something to be ashamed of — and that it can even be an optical illusion. In a new video posted to her Instagram page, Gregg made a powerful statement on why we shouldn't see dimpled thighs as an imperfection. The video shows Gregg walking towards and away from the camera and the cellulite on her thighs seem to appear and reappear. "Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of," she wrote in the caption. She added that cellulite "also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine 'disappear' as I walk out of a shadow here." The video, which has been viewed over 40,000 times at the time of writing, clearly resonated with her followers, who chimed in to express how much they loved the message she was sending. "Love you and the inspiration you give," one user commented. Hopefully with body-positive heroes such as Gregg and Amber Rose, we'll come to reject the body standards that cause us to view cellulite and stretch marks as "imperfections" that shouldn't be on our bodies.
Advertisement