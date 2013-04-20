We're about to drop a truth bomb on you guys: Cellulite? It sucks. Those stupid dimples have no prejudice on who they attack, showing up on thighs that are all shapes, ages, colors, and sizes. And the real bummer is that there's no real way to get rid of it once it appears.
We're pretty body-positive around here, so we try to accept our cellulite for what it is (just another part of us) and not get too hung up on it (hey, we're trying). That being said, there's always a little part of us that will wish there was something, anything, we could do to address cellulite.
Cue the trumpets: This month marks the arrival of the Bliss Lean Machine, a futuristic-looking device that claims to visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite when combined with the use of a caffeine-infused firming cream.
Our brave beauty director Annie has been using it for the past week and a half, and we've been dying to hear what the deal is. Does she see an improvement? Is there finally an at-home way to make orange peel skin less noticeable? And how exactly does this weird little hickey-making (you'll see) machine work? Enquiring minds want to know, so watch the video and find out!
Video by Jack Pearce and Nora De Broder, produced by Katie Lincoln, photographed by Amelia Alpaugh.
