Ashley Graham Embraces Her Cellulite In New Instagram Post

Model Ashley Graham has unfortunately been subject to her fair share of body shaming. But that isn't stopping her from continuing to be a body-positive advocate for women everywhere.
Graham took to Instagram on Thursday to let everyone know that cellulite isn't a bad thing, calling on all of her followers to reject societal beauty ideals.
"A little cellulite never hurt nobody," she captioned the photo. "Stop judging yourself, embrace the things that society has called 'ugly.'"
Her message has obviously resonated with her fans. "Thanks for reminding us of this!" a comment reads. "As I head out to a cruise this weekend with my four kids, now I know that I can just take it all in, enjoy it, and try to stop worrying about stuff like this."
Another commenter wrote, "This is awesome, and she is beautiful! Unfortunately it also shows how much photoshopping is done on magazine covers."
Graham herself has previously spoken out about image altering on magazine covers, telling Entertainment Tonight in March, "I believe in a little bit [of photoshopping], but when you're reconstructing my body, when you're reshaping my hips and my thighs, and you're taking certain cellulite away — hello! I talk about it! I got cellulite."
"It's like, don't do that, because the customer realizes, and the girl who follows me realizes; it's just overdone," she said. "There is a tasteful way to do it."
Indeed, in a time when famous women from Graham to Gigi Hadid and Kerry Washington are being airbrushed, it's refreshing to see someone keeping it real and encouraging us all to love our bodies as they are.
