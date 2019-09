Gigi Hadid Fans Are Not Happy About This Photoshop Fail

Other Instagram fans of Hadid weren't too happy with the Dutch-Palestinian model's tweaked skin tone in the shot: "Way to [sic] white wash," one user commented. (Hadid has not responded to these comments as of press time.)Photoshopped skin-lightening on magazine covers has, unfortunately, transpired plenty of times before. It happened last February with Kerry Washington's InStyle cover (and also, possibly, on the December 2013 Lucky cover she graced). While oversaturated lighting could be to blame in this case, it's likely that Vogue China did alter Hadid's warm Dutch-Palestinian skin tone a shade or two, given how sought-after light complexions are in many Asian countries, including China, where light skin is often an indication of class. And it's not just Photoshop, either: According to Global Industry Analysts, Inc., the global market for skin lighteners is projected to reach $23 billion by 2020 — and the Asian Pacific market, led by India and China, is set to grow by 11.2% in that time.Hadid's lightened skin hue and vanished birthmarks aren't typical Photoshop faux pas, but that doesn't make them any less disappointing — especially given the strict, exclusive, and unattainable beauty standards they reflect to many readers. We think Hadid is gorgeous — birthmarks and all — and we hope this only makes her and those with equally beautiful marks want to flaunt them even more.