Victoria's Secret Gets In Trouble, Again, For Aggressive Photoshopping

Victoria's Secret is in the hot seat for getting a little too overzealous with Photoshop — and it's not the first time this has happened. The latest retouching incident to rile up fans and critics of the lingerie megabrand is a shot of a model with her hands pressed up against a wall, donning thigh-highs and a lace-trimmed, sheer-paneled pair of Cheekies. (That's Victoria's Secret-speak for a pair of undies that falls squarely between bikini and thong territory. As the name entails, there's a lot of butt cheek exposed). The problem? The model's left butt cheek looks completely sheared off. There's also a strange shadow on one of her biceps and her thighs look a little too slimmed-down, all thanks to the wonders — perils, really — of retouching.
The image has gotten nearly 500 comments on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page, where the image was posted with the caption "Truly. Madly. Cheeky." The responses included some slightly humorous takes on the situation, like, "I don't think you can call it 'cheeky' as she only has 1 cheek." But many of of the reactions were more irate: "Horrible horrible photoshopping. Completely unnecessary, Victoria's Secret. Wishing you would learn from Aerie. Yes another reason I (along with MANY others) will never shop from you guys...Times are changing; it's time you guys caught up. #NotBuyingIt;" and riffs on the photo's caption ("Truly. Madly. Deformed. #tryagainVicki").
In the past, the brand has been called out for retouching gaffes, like Candice Swanepoel's bizarre "boob job" in 2012, her unfortunate digital manipulation in the shoulder region (in 2011), and her over-extended cleavage in another shot. The brand had another butt scuffle earlier this year.
Does Victoria's Secret's very thorough approach to airbrushing already "perfect," thin models irk you, too?
