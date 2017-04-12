Howard expanded on her message, telling Refinery29: "As much as it's fun to look polished and perfect on Instagram, there's absolutely no shame in being yourself. I think as much as women want to see beautiful images, they also want to see reality. It's a shame that despite cellulite being so normal, it almost seems 'groundbreaking' when someone shows it off," Howard said. And she's right — the more we hype the presence — and absence — of cellulite, the further we distance ourselves from the idea that it's just a small part of who someone is. And maybe once we stop talking so much about women's bodies, we can get back to talking about the clothes. Because, after all, shouldn't that be the primary focus when it comes to, you know, fashion?