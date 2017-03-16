An Open Letter To The Fashion Industry From IMG Models' Ivan Bart

So, my original letter — and this one — is for designers, casting agents, and everyone in between. Please consider everyone. You all have a big opportunity by showing diverse women — and all people, for that matter – on the runway. You mustn't forget that there is somebody out there watching you, dreaming, and thinking: I have to have that. And by showing them a diverse cast, more people can see themselves in your vision, and more people can dream. That way, they'll be thinking: Well, if she can wear it, I can wear it. Everyone deserves the opportunity and privilege to wear your vision. Everyone.