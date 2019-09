An Open Letter To The Fashion Industry From IMG Models' Ivan Bart

I recently wrote a letter with our incredible team to casting directors and designers explaining how they should interpret, and what they should take away from, IMG’s show package [of model castings]. Before I wrote it, I thought, Wait a second, let's think about what our package is about. Aren’t we in the industry trying to engage consumers? How can you engage a consumer if you’re only showing one size, one look? It has to be more diverse. Every designer has their right to show what they want, but this is an industry that’s saying it wants more consumers to buy more clothes, so don’t designers want a diverse roster to attract different types of people, which would then, in turn, grow their business?