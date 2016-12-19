What It's Like To Be A Plus-Size Transgender Model

How has your relationship between fashion and gender identity evolved?

"In the last year-and-a-half, I've been experimenting with my masculinity. For the longest, I was as feminine as feminine could be. I was always in heels, always in a dress, always business professional or more. Recently, I chopped off all my hair. I started buying more jeans and 'gender neutral' clothing. It’s so weird how gender fluctuates so much; it’s not necessarily cut-and-dried. You can’t say 'this is masculine' and 'this is feminine' anymore. I can wear a dress and feel as comfortable as I would in a pair of jeans.



"At one point, I didn’t want to define myself as trans; I wanted to blend in. I didn’t know myself well enough to be comfortable with saying, 'I’m okay with being a trans individual; I’m proud to be a trans individual.' A lot of trans people say phrases such as, 'the dead me,' or 'my dead name.' I don’t really relate to that. I don’t really think of my former self as a dead part of me. I find that person very fluid with who I am today. I had to accept who I was to become who I am now.



"I've only just begun to get closer with trans women. For a very long time, I avoided them. Not only were they a threat to me as a woman, but they brought out something in me that I didn’t really recognize: my sense of masculinity."

