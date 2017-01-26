Ashley Graham Just Shared A Body-Positive Message About Her Cellulite

Ashley Graham is continuing to fight the good fight for body positivity. On Wednesday, the model proudly shared a photo of herself baring her cellulite and stretch marks to let everyone know that she isn't ashamed of her "lumps and bumps" — and you shouldn't be, either.
"I workout," Graham wrote in the caption to her Instagram photo. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either." This wouldn't be the first time Graham got real about things that are often seen as body "flaws." Not only has she proudly embraced her cellulite before, she has also been vocal about being body-positive amidst pressure to lose weight. And of course, we can't forget about the time she made sure that the Barbie doll being made in her name wouldn't have a thigh gap. Just like that, Graham continues to solidify her place as everyone's favorite model. Keep on keeping it real, Ashley.
Advertisement