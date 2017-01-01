Ashley Graham rang in the new year – and celebrated her husband's birthday – with a joy that radiates off her Instagram photos. Last night, as the clock hit midnight, she shared an empowering message to kick off 2017.
Captioning a photo of herself from behind, she writes, "Walking into #2017 with boldness, excitement and confidence!! Thank you to all the people who helped me achieve so many of my goals, dreams and desires this past year! Dream big and get what you want.. Happy New Year!"
Her fans loved her message and voiced their feelings in the comments. One wrote, "Stay confident.. keep walking it like you talk it!!"
Another shared, "You're my hero!! I have gained more confidence in myself thanks to you! Many blessings to you!"
The self-proclaimed "body positive ambassador" has had a boundary-breaking year in 2016. Graham was the first plus-size model to cover Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she landed a barrier-breaking coup, covering British Vogue's January 2017 issue. She is the first plus-sized model to have the honor of fronting that magazine as well.
Among the covers and the countless other accolades, she also got her very own Barbie and made out with Joe Jonas in a music video. Oh and helped reboot America's Next Top Model.
Graham also shared a flawless no-makeup selfie to kick off 2017 in self-loving style. She captioned it, "All [smiles] celebrating day one of 2017 at [the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles]" Shine on!
