This year, Ashley Graham was the first plus-size model to cover Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue . She's not done making history, though. If all that wasn’t enough, Graham has at least one more 2016 accomplishment to add to her ever-impressive résumé — and this one is a barrier-breaking coup.Graham finally snagged a coveted Vogue cover. She fronts the British edition's January 2017 issue . And though we can't believe it's taken this long, Graham appears to be the first plus-size model to ever front the legendary magazine — at least in recent memory. (We've reached out to British Vogue to confirm, and will update when we hear back.)