This year, Ashley Graham was the first plus-size model to cover Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She's not done making history, though. If all that wasn’t enough, Graham has at least one more 2016 accomplishment to add to her ever-impressive résumé — and this one is a barrier-breaking coup.
Graham finally snagged a coveted Vogue cover. She fronts British Vogue's January 2017 issue. And though we can't believe it's taken this long, Graham appears to be the first plus-size model to ever front the magazine — at least in recent memory. (We've reached out to British Vogue to confirm, and will update when we hear back.)
Photographed by industry-favourite Patrick Demarchelier, the 28-year-old looks like the wind-blown, badass model she is, wearing cool-girl hoops, a leather jacket, and no-makeup makeup.
It would be an understatement to say Graham's had quite the year. Among the covers and the countless other accolades, she got her very own Barbie (with no thigh gap, mind you) and made out with Joe Jonas in a music video. Oh, and Graham was even a guest on our very own podcast, Unstyled.
But, back to that Vogue cover. While it's been a long time coming, it's still a momentous occasion that marks a major shift toward size inclusivity in the fashion industry. We can only hope that the new year brings many more plus women on glossy covers. Hey, Graham did say her dream gig was shooting for American Vogue. Anna Wintour, what’s the holdup?
