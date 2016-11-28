Ashley Graham Reveals The Real Moment She Started Succeeding

I loved your TED talk. It was so inspiring and, to be perfectly honest, terrifying. I loved that you showed a picture of you and your mom and you talked about how your mom was a great support early on in making you feel more confident. A lot of us, though, didn't really grow up with that kind of mentorship. How did that prepare you for being in what is probably one of the most judgmental industries out there?

“My mom did the best thing I believe every mother should do. She never, in front of me, said that she was fat or ugly or that she needed to go on a diet. To this day, she doesn't do those things. I think never having seen that — being a girl like me who wanted to be in, who wanted to be popular, who was constantly judging herself, constantly judging the women around me — to have a mother like her to ground me every time I'd come home saying, 'I'm fat, I'm ugly, I'm too this, I'm too that...' she would just be like, 'Are you serious?' I really encourage mothers to not judge yourself. Don't talk badly about yourself in front of your kids, because your kids are a product of you. And, if you're constantly saying you're fat, ugly, or whatever, your kid is going to look at themselves and say, ‘My mom says that about herself, I must be the exact same way.’ Words have power. Why would you want to speak negativity into your body, why not speak LIFE into your body?”