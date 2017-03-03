This Trainer Had The Best Response After Instagram Deleted Her Cellulite Photo

Go Get em Girl!!!?? "For that guy who made a negative comment about my cellulite yesterday. There are so many worse things in life than cellulite, like your shitty attitude. Let people do whatever the fuck they want and look however they please and post whatever makes them happy. Find a hobby and worry about ya damn self. ✌️" - #repost @mallorykingfitness ✨ #sundaymorningview #naturalhair #glutes #cellulite #beauty #beautyinallsizes #confidence #boyfriend #love #loveyourself
If you follow @sundaymorningview you probably saw the image they posted of me that's very similar to this one except I was giving the middle finger to the haters that leave negative comments about my cellulite. The image blew up, getting an overwhelmingly positive response. Well, that image was deleted by @instagram this morning. This upsets me for two reasons 1) Why do thousands of posts go unremoved that show butts and boobs in WAY more vulgar ways than mine? Is it because my cellulite is offensive? Is it because I'm not trying to be sexy? Is it because I don't have the body type that is continuously shared on here? 2) Why are people so threatened by a woman unafraid of showing her body and speaking her mind? People used the excuse that their kid could see the photo. Don't let your kid on social media! No, that's not it. It's either people feel threatened by my fierceness or people are so brainwashed by media that a perfect pair of tits or butt is fine to flash but a body that's outside of the norm is offensive. Fuck that. Y'all can report my photos as much as you want, I'm gonna keep sharing them because the world needs more women unashamed of their bodies and unafraid to share their voice.