This Trainer Had The Best Response After Instagram Deleted Her Cellulite Photo

Suzannah Weiss
When fitness trainer Mallory King posted a scantily clad photo of herself on Instagram, a troll piped up in the comments to criticize her cellulite. Stigma against cellulite is all too common, unfortunately, despite the fact that the great majority of women have it.
So, in an epic clap back, King posted photos of herself giving the middle finger with a caption telling off the commenter and people like him. Instagram deleted the post, but the account @sundaymorningview captured it, Shape reports.
"For that guy who made a negative comment about my cellulite yesterday," she wrote, "there are so many worse things in life than cellulite, like your shitty attitude. Let people do whatever the fuck they want and look however they please and post whatever makes them happy. Find a hobby and worry about ya damn self." Mic drop.
Then, she wrote another post addressing the deletion of her message to the troll. "This upsets me for two reasons," she wrote. "1) Why do thousands of posts go unremoved that show butts and boobs in WAY more vulgar ways than mine? Is it because my cellulite is offensive? Is it because I'm not trying to be sexy? Is it because I don't have the body type that is continuously shared on here? 2) Why are people so threatened by a woman unafraid of showing her body and speaking her mind?"

If you follow @sundaymorningview you probably saw the image they posted of me that's very similar to this one except I was giving the middle finger to the haters that leave negative comments about my cellulite. The image blew up, getting an overwhelmingly positive response. Well, that image was deleted by @instagram this morning. This upsets me for two reasons 1) Why do thousands of posts go unremoved that show butts and boobs in WAY more vulgar ways than mine? Is it because my cellulite is offensive? Is it because I'm not trying to be sexy? Is it because I don't have the body type that is continuously shared on here? 2) Why are people so threatened by a woman unafraid of showing her body and speaking her mind? People used the excuse that their kid could see the photo. Don't let your kid on social media! No, that's not it. It's either people feel threatened by my fierceness or people are so brainwashed by media that a perfect pair of tits or butt is fine to flash but a body that's outside of the norm is offensive. Fuck that. Y'all can report my photos as much as you want, I'm gonna keep sharing them because the world needs more women unashamed of their bodies and unafraid to share their voice.

King isn't the first to call out Instagram's censorship policies. Several women have criticized the site for removing photos showing menstrual blood, and others have pointed out its double standards for censoring nipples.
In King's case, she believes that beauty standards influenced Instagram's decision to delete her post. "It's either people feel threatened by my fierceness or people are so brainwashed by media that a perfect pair of tits or butt is fine to flash but a body that's outside of the norm is offensive," she wrote. "Fuck that. Y'all can report my photos as much as you want, I'm gonna keep sharing them because the world needs more women unashamed of their bodies and unafraid to share their voice."
