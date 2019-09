All humans, regardless of gender, have sex. So why is it that Instagram only finds nipples unpresentable when they're on a woman's chest? The sexualization of women's bodies has caused mass censorship of female nipples — and the app is no exception. Now, a brilliant new Instagram account is challenging the app's sexist guidelines.As reported by The Daily Dot , the Instagram account Genderless Nipples is proving how silly the app's policy is by posting photos of nipples from all genders. The Instagram bio reads: "Men are allowed to show their nipples, women's get banned. Support ALL genders! Let's change this policy!" To prove its point about how all nipples are created equal, the account only displays close-up photos of nipples, so it's impossible to tell which belong to women.Seriously, can you tell?