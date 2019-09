The One Person Who Made Teyana Taylor Nervous To Walk Yeezy

Teyana Taylor burst into national consciousness with her iconic dance performance in Kanye West's "Fade" video. She was forceful in the right measure, athletic as can be, and incredibly self-assured. To top it off, she starred in the video alongside her NBA Champion fiancé Iman Shumpert and their nine-month-old baby.So we couldn't imagine her getting nervous about much of anything. Turns out she got a little anxious in the leadup to her turn on the Yeezy Season 4 runway because of the presence of a fashion icon."I was nervous as hell," Taylor tells Paper Why? Anna Wintour was in the crowd."I saw the posture, I saw the bangs, I saw the bob and I saw the shades, and I said, 'Anna's here,'" Taylor tells Paper. "That's when my nervousness really turned up. I love Anna. I'm obsessed with her. So, to know she was there, that she knows who I am..."We can certainly understand that. The idea of Anna Wintour showing up anywhere that we are is frankly nerve-wracking. Especially given Wintour's reaction to a past Yeezy show: "Ask someone else," Wintour told the New York Times Still, it seems impossible that someone would not like Teyana Taylor.