8 Times Teyana Taylor Was New York Fashion Week's MVP

After fronting Kanye West's epic "Fade" video (you know, the one that had everybody talking), the unstoppable Teyana Taylor has hardly even slowed her grind. Since hanging out with some sheep, the singer has released her own vid and, for the past week, has been seen all over New York Fashion Week dominating street style with vigor — shedding her (colorful) Sweet Sixteen past.
The concept of stunting in the front row is nothing new, that's for sure, but Teyana did so in a way that wasn't audacious, nor extreme, but just the right amount of spice to have you raising your iPhone to get the shot. That's why we're dubbing her NYFW's Most Valuable Player. Because who else could bounce from show to show in look after look (often with her Cleveland Cavalier husband, Iman Shumpert), presumably turning heads to the refrain, "Isn't that the girl from Kanye West's video?" while simultaneously proving herself to be so much more? Ahead, you'll see what we mean.
