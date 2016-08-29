As if Kanye West's whirlwind, presidential campaign-worthy VMAs speech wasn't enough, the rapper took to the stage at the awards show to debut his new video for his latest The Life Of Pablo single, "Fade." The clip, starring Teyana Taylor, is like a modern-day Flashdance — with a lot more skin, booty-popping, grinding, and floor pounding. (There's even some nods to African dance. We see you, 'Ye!)
After Taylor gets a good workout to West's dreamy, danceable jam (which, for the record, is made for twerking your heart out), she hits the shower. But there's a special guest: Her fiancé, NBA baller Iman Shumpert. The couple gets steamy under the water as Taylor shows off her ripped abs and toned arms. It's hard to believe she just gave birth eight months ago — until her adorable daughter Iman makes a cameo at the end. FYI, during the video's final scene, baby Iman is surrounded by fluffy sheep, her dad, and her nude mama, who has morphed into a cat.
Only Kanye can pull off a feverish-yet-genius video like this. And trust, we will be watching it on repeat. If you missed the video's VMAs premiere, watch the video exclusively on Tidal.
