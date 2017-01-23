My Super Sweet Sixteen is coming back with some changes. For one, they’ve chopped “Sixteen” from the title and are now going with a more ambiguous My Super Sweet… The show is committed to documenting different kinds of extravagant coming-of-age events, meaning you no longer have to be approaching 16 in order to be on the show. In a new casting call sent by Doron Ofir Casting, the only guidelines listed for appearing on the show are being at least 13 years old and legally eligible to work in the United States. You also have to be part of a wealthy family that can afford to throw you an over-the-top party, but that wasn’t explicitly stated. Instead they “cordially invite” potential cast members to audition for a show they’re describing as “an extraordinary television event featuring the most important day of your life marked by the greatest of celebrations — Sweet Sixteen, Quinceanera, Debutante Ball, Debut, or any other coming-of-age milestone event…” This new take on a cult classic invites some much-needed cultural diversity and puts a twist on the teeny bopper turn up. I hear some of those bar mitzvahs can get pretty wild. The casting call said, “if it’s going to be lit, we want to know about it!” And so do I. It would be so dope if they could get Jennifer Lawrence to do the promo again.
