Kanye West Announces Surprise Albums — Yes, Albums

On Twitter (where else) , the rapper shared the blessed news that he will be dropping a (short) album on June 1, featuring seven songs. A few seconds later — he tweets in spurts, which, same — he also revealed that he has been working on a second album due on June 8, this one with none-other-than Kid Cudi. West shared that he and Cudi are not appearing on the album together, but they have gone ahead a formed a new group together called "Kids See Ghost." With that news, it seems like the rumors out of Japan were true. The track list for that album hasn’t been revealed (yet), but you can bet it’s going to be experimental, and full of philosophical musings . West and Cudi both haven't released a new album since 2016, the same year that the two briefly had beef.