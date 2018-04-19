Kanye West Announces Surprise Albums — Yes, Albums

Kanye West is back from his mountain hibernation, and ready to share some big news. In addition to his announcement that he will soon be publishing a book about philosophy, Break The Simulation, West confirms that he will also be dropping some new music.
Really soon. And more than one album of it.
On Twitter (where else), the rapper shared the blessed news that he will be dropping a (short) album on June 1, featuring seven songs. A few seconds later — he tweets in spurts, which, same — he also revealed that he has been working on a second album due on June 8, this one with none-other-than Kid Cudi. West shared that he and Cudi are not appearing on the album together, but they have gone ahead a formed a new group together called "Kids See Ghost." With that news, it seems like the rumors out of Japan were true. The track list for that album hasn’t been revealed (yet), but you can bet it’s going to be experimental, and full of philosophical musings. West and Cudi both haven't released a new album since 2016, the same year that the two briefly had beef.
In addition to making music together in the past (West's album, G.O.O.D Music produced Cudi's Man On The Moon I and II), Cudi has also appeared in a track on each of West's albums since 2008. Both artists have taken some time out of the spotlight in the past couple of years, with Cudi openly talking about struggling with suicidal thoughts. West also dealt with exhaustion and stress last year in addition to dealing with the aftermath of Kim Kardashian's traumatic Paris robbery in late 2016.
News of all these two new projects — in addition to new music from G.O.O.D.'s Teyana Taylor (June 22) and Pusha-T (May 25) — could mean that we could be getting our new song of the summer a little later than usual, but we are willing to wait.
