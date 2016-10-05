Kid Cudi Has Checked Into Rehab For Depression & Suicidal Urges

Kid Cudi has checked himself into rehab for "depression and suicidal urges," the rapper announced to fans on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.
Cudi has been open about his struggle with depression throughout his career, telling Complex magazine in 2013 that he had been going to therapy and taking prescription medication to treat depression.
In his new Facebook post, however, Cudi wrote, "I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me," going on to explain that the depression and anxiety that he has struggled with for most of his life had taken a toll on him.
"My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it," he wrote. "I can't make new friends because of it. I don't trust anyone because of it and I'm tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling."
Notably, Cudi also addressed the pressure he felt as "a leader and hero to so many," which contributed to the shame he felt about coming forward with his struggles.
"It's been difficult for me to find the words to what I'm about to share with you because I feel ashamed," he admitted. "I feel like I let a lot of people down and again, I'm sorry. It's time I fix me."
"Love and light to everyone who has love for me and I am sorry if I let anyone down," he continued. "I really am sorry. I'll be back, stronger, better. Reborn. I feel like shit, I feel so ashamed. I'm sorry."
It's heartbreaking that Cudi feels the need to apologize to others even though he's the one suffering from an illness he can't control. Unfortunately, this points to the greater issue of the shame that surrounds mental illness. Though depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the U.S., as Cudi's comments illustrate, there is still a great deal of stigma that can accompany it, which can make it more difficult for those who suffer to seek help.
Thankfully, Cudi seems to be proactive about seeking help, and doing so in such a public manner might inspire others to prioritize their mental health, too. We're glad he's putting his well-being first, and hope that he knows he has nothing to apologize for.
As one Facebook user commented on his post, "you do not owe us an apology, we owe you a thank you for being strong."
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
