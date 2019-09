How #RevolveSoWhite Sparked A Diversity In Fashion Movement On Instagram

When plus-size blogger and social justice advocate Valerie Eguavoen came across a series of images from the trip, she just couldn't keep her feelings to herself. As she wrote on her blog , she was “immediately disturbed by the blatant exclusion of darker-skinned women, and the ridiculous addition of the rap lyrics to the caption .” Shocked, but not surprised. As she put it: “This time, I had had enough of the crap, so I decided to share my opinions with my platform of 10K followers,” she wrote. “I had addressed racial justice issues on there before, but nothing relating specifically to the fashion industry. To be honest, I felt like I had nothing to lose but the constant lack of considerations from many brands and fashion houses. As @fumitoronto plainly put it, 'Staying silent to not f**k up the deal you’re probably never going to get because no one says anything, does nothing. If you have a platform, do what you can!'”