Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Made Their First Public Appearance Together

They'll be sisters-in-law in 2018, so for Christmas 2017 Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, joined other members of the royal family in attending the morning services on Christmas day in Sandringham, England.
The auspicious outing marked the first time the two appeared in public together. Markle's attendance was yet another a break with tradition, as she has not yet actually married into the royal family.
Also in attendance were Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip; Middleton's husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Markle's finacé, Prince Harry; Prince Charles with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward; and several others. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, George and Charlotte, appear to have stayed home this year.
Advertisement
Sandringham is Queen Elizabeth's country home, settled in Norfolk and part of the royal family's real estate portfolio since the mid-1800s. It includes the parish church St. Mary Magdalene, where the royal family regularly attend services and have since Queen Victoria's era.
Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2017
Kensington Palace shared candid photos of Middleton, Markle, et al., walking from the estate manor to the church in which the ladies are captured chatting and laughing. The two were also photographed giving a curtsey to the Queen, as is customary.
Middleton wears a velvet-trimmed tartan coat from Italian design house Miu Miu, while Markle is in a camel-colored alpaca coat by Sentaler along with her first fascinator. But the Queen showed everyone up in a bright orange outfit that screams celebration. After skipping services last Christmas due to a cold, she wore an outfit that said not only was she happy to be out but felt like the picture of health.
The Queen and members of The Royal Family have today attended the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church. pic.twitter.com/M3PrjKxmYe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement