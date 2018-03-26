Royal wedding speculation is already at fever pitch and we've still got over a month to wait until the big day on the 19th May. Which designer has been chosen to create Meghan Markle's dress? Who's on the guest list? Will Markle's relatives make the cut? We have so many questions.
But one key question – where the royal couple will be spending their honeymoon – has just been answered. According to the tabloids, the loved-up newlyweds will be spending their first days as a married couple in Namibia, Africa.
Reports in the Daily Mail and Daily Express suggest the couple will be staying in several luxury lodges in the south-west African country, arranged through the travel company Natural Selection. This is contrary to previous reports that the couple could be jetting off to the Caribbean island of Nevis.
As you'd expect, a holiday with the luxury travel company doesn't come cheap, with a stay in its newest location, the Hoanib Valley Camp (four hours away by car from the nearest town), coming in at £500 a night. (Commentators have pointed out that the camp, which is still being built, is due to be completed in May.)
Prince Harry apparently wants to stay in various different locations to maximise the couples' privacy by avoiding tourists with cameras and prying paparazzi, according to the tabloids.
We already know the pair have a penchant for Africa, having had one of their first dates in Botswana, on an African safari last summer, and Markle's engagement ring featuring a diamond from Botswana, so while the plan isn't confirmed, it's certainly plausible.
