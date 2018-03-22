Your First Look At The New Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Emoji

If you thought the pre-royal wedding buzz was already at fever pitch, you're wrong. Fans of the royal family will be able to message each other with sets of emoji based on soon-to-be sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. (What better way to express ourselves as we livestream the ceremony?)
Tech company DRKHORSE recently trademarked the idea for MeghanMojis and KateMojis and we have a glimpse of what they'll look like ahead of their release in May. Markle's set, which will reportedly be based around her romance with Prince Harry, will include one of her sporting a denim-shorts suit and purple handbag she was once photographed wearing.
Middleton's set will focus on her life as a royal and so far is confirmed to contain an emoji of her sipping wine, while another shows the Duchess with her hands over her mouth in shock at a sporting event.
Both MeghanMoji and KateMoji will also come complete with emoji of various stereotypically British phrases, such as "cheeky bugger" and others including "American princess" and "Does my bum look big in this?" (in reference to the furore surrounding Pippa Middleton's bum at the last royal wedding), which are already shown on the company's website.
There's no confirmed release date for the emoji sets yet, but Newsweek reports that they'll most likely be available before the big day on 19th May. The sets will be sold separately at $1.99 each (about £1.40), in a similar way to other celebrities' emoji sets.
The company is also taking suggestions from the public, asking on its website: "What do you want to see Kate and Meghan doing in their emojis?" which seems like a gamble to say the least. Here's hoping someone suggests a pair of accompanying Willmoji and Harrymoji sets.
