This Is The Bakery That's Making The Royal Wedding Cake

The Royal Wedding is just two months away, which means all the plans are starting to really come together. This morning, in fact, one of the most important details — in our opinion, at least — was officially decided on. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally chosen a bakery to make their wedding cake. The shop is called Violet Cakes, and it’s located in London.
Today, Kensington Palace announced via Twitter that the couple have picked Claire Ptak, pastry chef and owner of Violet Cakes to make their wedding cake. In a tweet shared shortly after the initial announcement, Kensington Palace explained, "Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig."
Advertisement
For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018
Another follow-up tweet disclosed that Chef Ptak is making the royal couple a "lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring." Violet Cake's menu states, "For weddings, we recommend either our vanilla, chocolate, carrot, lemon, or coconut cream." Clearly, Meghan and Harry did a tasting and favoured the lemon recommendation.
Lemon also pairs nicely with elderflower, which based on information on Violet Cakes’ official website, is one of Ptak’s signature flavours this time of year. In one particular section on her "About" page, she lists out ingredients she uses most during all four seasons. She writes, "Spring brings elderflowers, gooseberries, rhubarb, and Alphonso mango icings."
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018
According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan’s cake will be frosted in buttercream icing, which is another of Violet Cakes’ trademarks. On her website, Ptak explains, "Limited edition buttercream icings that adorn our birthday cakes, cupcakes, and fill whoopie pies and biscuits, change with the seasons. They are made by whipping up butter and sugar then gently folding in fresh fruit purees, melted Valrhona dark chocolate, freshly brewed espresso, home-made flower cordials, or dark caramel made with sea salt." Yum!
Chef Ptak, who is also a food stylist, will finish the cake with flowers, which according to Violet Cakes' menu, will most likely match the flowers used in the ceremony and at the reception. Depending on details like size and flower type, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake could end up looking something like this:
It appears that the royal couple made the perfect choice with this seemingly last minute cake decision.
Advertisement