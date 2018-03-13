We all know by now that Meghan Markle isn't the average royal. Although she's adopting the title via marriage, there's still a lot that's expected of the duchess-to-be. Still, that long list of royal duties — including a baptism — don't seem to be interfering with her beauty preferences. And her most recent look tops the messy bun admired 'round the world — because this time, it's all about her red highlights.
Of course, she hasn't gone totally Prince Harry on us — the change is subtle enough that you might easily miss it if you aren't closely following her every style choice (guilty) — but she has added warmer red tones to flatter her natural brunette colour. They're especially visible in the sunlight, and they complement her complexion nicely.
Markle's new colour is evidence that even a slight change to your usual salon order can make a big difference. Adding a wash of rich highlights hits refresh on your look when a new season rolls around, but doesn't involve bleach or shocking your in-laws. Best of all, it's low-maintenance as hell — because when you're too busy becoming a global philanthropist and inspiring young female actors, you don't have quite as much time to sit in the chair as you did before.
If Julianne Hough and Daisy Ridley weren't enough to convince you that red is having a moment, then surely Markle will. There's nothing like getting a royal stamp of approval to sell out bags and start a worldwide highlight trend.
