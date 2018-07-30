Julianne Hough Finally Sprung For The Hair Color She's Wanted Her Whole Life

Update: Five months after going red, Julianne Hough is back to her roots. She revealed her new (or, uhh, old?) blonde hue in an Instagram post, explaining that she needed to be blonde in order to nail a new project that she's working on.
"I’ve been creating and developing a secret project about transformation and identity, and I wouldn’t have felt this confident in my skin right now if I didn’t step out side the box of what I knew myself as, and what people identified me as," she wrote. "Being a red head helped me dive into my womanhood and embrace my sexuality. Now I’m ready to jump back to my roots with everything I learned and integrated into my body and spirit!"
This story was originally published on February 15, 2018.
Contrary to popular belief, going blond is not the biggest hair-color commitment a person can make — that honor goes to adventures in red. But as high-maintenance as the color may be, we've all had our moments of coveting Julia Roberts' lush auburn curls in Pretty Woman, or Molly Ringwald's fiery crop in Sixteen Candles, and as famous "redheads" like Emma Stone and Christina Hendricks might tell you, being a fake redhead is better than not being a redhead at all.
Apparently, we're not alone in admiring shades of red from afar. After years of lusting after the uncommon color, Julianne Hough finally took the plunge and went red-hot practically overnight. As Hough shared in her big Instagram reveal, she's been dying to try the Tori Amos-like shade for years. (Six, to be exact.) And for the record, this is one of only a few times that Hough has strayed from her usual buttery blond at all... so it's a pretty big deal.
"I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it! ??." she captioned the first photo of her new 'do.
Hough's transformation didn't stop at Nine Zero One salon: The star took to Instagram earlier today to show off her new brightened-up eyebrows that officially match her auburn hair. It's perfect timing, too — word on the street is Hough's new favorite hair color will soon have its very own emoji... hopefully before her roots grow in.
