Julianne Hough Finally Sprung For The Hair Colour She's Wanted Her Whole Life

Contrary to popular belief, going blonde is not the biggest hair-colour commitment a person can make — that honour goes to adventures in red. But as high-maintenance as the colour may be, we've all had our moments of coveting Julia Roberts' lush auburn curls in Pretty Woman, or Molly Ringwald's fiery crop in Sixteen Candles, and as famous "redheads" like Emma Stone and Christina Hendricks might tell you, being a fake redhead is better than not being a redhead at all.
Apparently, we're not alone in admiring shades of red from afar. After years of lusting after the uncommon colour, Julianne Hough finally took the plunge and went red-hot practically overnight. As Hough shared in her big Instagram reveal, she's been dying to try the Tori Amos-like shade for years. (Six, to be exact.) And for the record, this is one of only a few times that Hough has strayed from her usual buttery blonde at all... so it's a pretty big deal.
? I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it! ?? . Thank you to @ambahhh at @ninezeroone for making my hair dreams come true! #divinefeminine #femmefatale #rubyredvalentine
Hough's transformation didn't stop at Nine Zero One salon: The star took to Instagram earlier today to show off her new brightened-up eyebrows that officially match her auburn hair. It's perfect timing, too — word on the street is Hough's new favourite hair colour will soon have its very own emoji... hopefully before her roots grow in.
