Right up there with Grace Coddington, Debra Messing, and Cynthia Nixon, Julia Roberts might just be the world's favorite redhead. Despite the actress trying out several different hair colors in her three decades-long career, there's only one look that can cause the entire socialsphere to buzz with nostalgia. And for the first time in a while, Roberts is giving her fans exactly what they want. Start sounding the alarms: Roberts is officially a redhead again.
In 1990, she became America's Sweetheart after playing Vivian Ward in the romantic-comedy hit Pretty Woman. Aside from her raw talent, Roberts' bodacious red curls made the role iconic. So much so, that fans just about lose it any time she decides to don the color. Lucky for fans everywhere, Roberts dropped a major cherry bomb yesterday after she was spotted on set of her newest film Ben is Back, rocking the famous shade of red.
If you didn't already know, Roberts isn't a redhead by birth. (The more you know!) After her breakout role in Mystic Pizza, she left her natural brunette hair behind for an array of other shades. Sadly, the Academy Award-winning star did eventually ditch the Pretty Woman color by the late '90s and officially became a longterm blonde.
Don't get us wrong, Roberts is certainly one of our favorite beauty chameleons — and can pull off any look she tries. But even after rocking black, platinum, brown, dirty blond hues, and several shades of auburn back in the day, we can't deny that her 1990 red is our all-time fave. Sometimes, good comebacks are worth the waiting for.
