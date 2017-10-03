Julia Roberts Says That Early Fame May Have Gone To Her Head — But We Don't Blame Her

That success came very early for Roberts, who found fame with 1988's Mystic Pizza, when she was just 21. A year later, she appeared in the ensemble cast of Steel Magnolias, for which she was nominated for her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. "I was my [only] priority," Roberts tells Harper's. "A selfish little brat running around making films." Of course, one's early twenties are the cradle for that kind of self-prioritization; that's the time in our lives when we are trying to figure both who we are and how to become the person we want to be. We don't blame Roberts for focusing on herself at all, even if she feels it was selfish.