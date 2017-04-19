In 1991, a 23-year-old starlet named Julia Roberts was crowned People's Most Beautiful Woman. Now, 26 years later, the Oscar-winning actress has claimed the title again. That's an incredible feat in itself, but there's also the fact that Roberts has nabbed the honor three more times in between, which means she's just broken the record. "I am very flattered," the actress told People.
More importantly, Roberts, 49, is also happy. She spoke to People about relationship with cinematographer husband Danny Moder, who she wed in 2002. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream. I’m like, 'Ah, he’s back!'" (As any busy mom can tell you, that loving feeling could also be partly one of relief, due in part to the fact the fact that the couple is raising three children together — 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 9-year-old Henry.)
But Roberts sees even more greatness on her horizon. "I think I’m currently peaking," she said. She's also beat her longtime friend George Clooney at the game of scoring "very attractive person" titles — he's only won People's Sexiest Man Alive award twice. "I’m going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year," Roberts joked.
The actress also takes the milestone opportunity to reflect on the movie that in many ways launched her career in Hollywood. "People say, ‘Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,’ and it’s kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out," Roberts admitted. At the time that the now-iconic rom-com hit theaters, she was doing another film in a small town far outside the L.A. bubble. "I remember reading … ‘Pretty Woman came out this weekend and made this much money’ and I thought, ‘Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?’ I didn’t really know." We're guessing that got cleared up for her real fast.
