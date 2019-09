Right up there with Grace Coddington, Debra Messing, and Cynthia Nixon, Julia Roberts might just be the world's favorite redhead . Despite the actress trying out several different hair colors in her three decades-long career, there's only one look that can cause the entire socialsphere to buzz with nostalgia. And for the first time in a while, Roberts is giving her fans exactly what they want. Start sounding the alarms: Roberts is officially a redhead again.