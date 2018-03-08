Meghan Markle Is Inspiring A New Generation Of English Actresses

Meghan Markle is a game-changer in a lot of ways, but young English women are particularly moved by one thing: her career. Before embarking on this royal journey, which began last year when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Markle was an actress on the show Suits, as well as several Hallmark movies. While out and about on International Women's Day, Prince Harry introduced his fiancée to 10-year-old Sophia Richards, who also wants to be an actress when she grows up.
"Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve," Richards told People about their conversation. "And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress."
According to Richards, the conversation was "a dream come true."
"I will never forget this day," she added.
It's been a busy week for Markle who, before Thursday's events, was baptized at St James's Palace in London, making her an official member of the Church of England ahead of her and Prince Harry's May 19 wedding. This is a somewhat traditional move for the actress, who represents a lot of firsts for the royal family. Aside from this decision, Markle has been doing things the modern way — she's both American and divorced, rocked a messy bun at a royal event, will reportedly speak at her own wedding reception, and her mom may walk her down the aisle.
But these things about her are exactly what inspire the next generation. If 10-year-old Sophie Richard is any example, England is about get its next great generation of women actresses.
