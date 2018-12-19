Story from TV Shows

George Clooney's Mustache Makes Its Debut In Catch-22

Morgan Baila
Photo: Courtesy of Hulu.
George Clooney is headed to Hulu, and it's time to get excited. The former TV star and director is at the helm of the streaming service's latest prestige series, Catch-22, a remake of the classic novel of the same name by Joseph Heller.
If you're like me, maybe you read(ish) Catch-22 in high school, but struggle to remember what it's actually about. I have good news: that doesn't matter because now we have the first few photos from the series.
The photos reveal the glossiness of this show, as well as the cast's wartime wardrobe (read: short-shorts not dissimilar to Brad Pitt's). And, of course, the very good-looking cast. They didn't, however, magically remind me of the intricacies of novel's satirical World War 2 plotline, but you have SparkNotes to help figure that out.
Advertisement
For now, let's just enjoy these photos of Clooney's salt-and-pepper mustache, Christopher Abbott perched in a tree (maybe this is the crash...), and Chandler Kenney wearing a very cute hat.
Mustache!
Crash!
Hat!
Catch-22 will run as a six-episode limited series on Hulu in spring 2019.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series