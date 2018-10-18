Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra's best friendship has birthed an endless stream of headlines. Chopra has been an outspoken advocate of her friend, whom she met way before Prince Harry was a blip on Meghan's radar, and even attended the new duchess' Royal Wedding this past May.
So it's not surprising that Chopra would be over the moon happy at the news that Meghan and Harry are now expecting a baby next spring. Speaking with E! News at God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York this week, the Quantico star joked that Meghan's pregnancy news means she has to "catch up" to her friend. "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now," Chopra said, adding, "And I'm like, 'God, I need to catch up!'"
Advertisement
Just last week, Chopra spoke to E! News about what it was, exactly, that brought her and fiancé Nick Jonas together. "I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," she gushed.
It's not that long since the couple first went public with their relationship during Memorial Day Weekend. They announced their engagement in August, and are in full wedding planning mode.
No doubt Prince Harry and Meghan will be sitting front and center at Chopra and Jonas' upcoming nuptials.
Advertisement