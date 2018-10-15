The Biggest Difference Between Meghan & Kate's Pregnancy Announcements

Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement, which emerged Monday morning, had one stark difference from Kate Middleton's respective announcements, and that is timing.
Last Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to their wedding venue at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the second royal nuptials of the year, they were undoubtedly enjoying the last moments of a shared secret together: they were expecting a baby. During guest arrivals, Meghan, 37, set off a flurry of pregnancy rumors for wearing a long Givenchy coat that she kept on during the length of the reception.
So it was a pleasant shock to wake up to the announcement from Kensington Palace that the there was another royal baby on the way. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the official Twitter account for the palace confirmed Monday morning, just as Harry and Meghan touched down in Australia for the first leg of a three-week royal tour.
The statement continues: "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and Kate Middleton were all told Meghan was pregnant at the royal wedding on Friday and are all "delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person," the official statement continues.
Meghan, who is reportedly 12 weeks along, is feeling well and in “good health,” according to a palace spokesperson's statement to ET. The duchess will not have her tour schedule amended due to the pregnancy.
Unlike the pregnancy announcements for Kate and William, Kensington Palace had a special shoutout to Meghan's mother, noting that Doria Ragland "is very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild." Kate's announcements didn't mention any of the Middletons.
That's not the only way Harry and Meghan's delightful announcement differed from that of big brother William and Kate's back in December 2012. The announcement from St. James' Palace about Kate's pregnancy came in tandem with an announcement that the Duchess of Cambridge, who was barely 8 weeks along at the time, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London after suffering from symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness. The couple had hoped to keep the pregnancy to themselves for a bit longer longer, most probably to pass the 12 week-mark so often associated with a lower risk of miscarriage. The Queen was reportedly told of Kate's pregnancy because of her hospitalization.
In fact, all three of Kate's pregnancies were shared very early on because the duchess was so sick it forced her to cancel official royal appearances.
However the news were shared for both, fans all over the world were overjoyed at the thought of a royal tot. This time, the baby will join first cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis at Kensington Palace, where both families reside. Expected in spring 2019, Meghan and Harry's baby could be born right around their first anniversary, giving the newlyweds an extra reason to celebrate.
