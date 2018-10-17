Meghan & Harry Are Basically A Walking Rom-Com On Royal Tour

As if announcing the impending arrival of a new royal baby weren't enough, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also on a 16-day, 76-engagement official royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. The couple is only on day three and the photos streaming into our feed are what we have come to expect of the newlyweds since they first went public with their relationship in 2017. To put it bluntly, they're romantic as hell, and they're being ooey-gooey all over the commonwealth.
There have been private moments under an umbrella, an assortment of fluffy animals, one very cute kid, and some picturesque, frame-worthy shots that mirror ones from cult classic films that shaped our idea of love and relationships (like, say, When Harry Met Sally). Basically, Meghan and Harry are a walking, talking rom-com — with an added touch of fairytale — and we're the happy spectators.