George & Amal Clooney Make $100,000 Donation To Help Migrant Children

This is not the first couple to pledge money to help those affected by new immigration policies under former Celebrity Apprentice host and current president Donald Trump. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend donated $288,000 ($72,000 per family member) to the ACLU in honor of Trump's 72nd birthday. The reason, the pair said in a joint statement published on Twitter, was due to their outrage over "immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration."