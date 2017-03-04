Immigration Policy Proposal Considers Separating Mothers & Children

The Department of Homeland Security is proposing a new immigration policy that could separate mothers from their children. Reuters reports that to deter illegal immigration to the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services could detain children crossing illegally with their mothers. The government would be able to keep parents in custody while they await asylum hearings or contest their deportation. Health and Human services would send the kids to U.S. relatives or find a state-sponsored guardian in the foster care system.
Under current law, families going through the court process can stay in the U.S. until their cases get resolved, but President Trump is calling for an end to this so-called practice of "catch and release."
According to The Guardian, supporters of the new policy state that some women are willing to face the often-dangerous journey to America with their children because they believe that the system will allow them to stay in America while they await their court dates.
Of course, people are seeing the proposal as inhumane and a violation of human rights. The American Academy of Pediatrics Department of Federal Affairs opposes the proposed changes, saying that the emotional stress could prove to be traumatic.
"Federal authorities must exercise caution to ensure that the emotional and physical stress children experience as they seek refuge in the United States is not exacerbated by the additional trauma of being separated from their siblings, parents or other relatives and caregivers," it wrote in a statement.
U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, told Reuters, "Bottom line: separating mothers and children is wrong. That type of thing is where we depart from border security and get into violating human rights."
Twitter users took to the platform to voice their concerns, as well.
Reports that the Trump Admin is considering separating children from their parents demonstrates the inhumanity of its immigration policies— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 3, 2017
Parents shouldn't have to worry about who will take care of their children. We need to fix broken immigration system, not separate families. https://t.co/ZmlZEw1js3— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 4, 2017
This cruel policy could cause lifelong psychological trauma to kids. To even consider it is immoral. https://t.co/xudxJc5tI1 #immigration— Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) March 3, 2017
Some didn't like the way that "catch and release" terminology dehumanized immigrants.
@Maria_Hinojosa thanks for your voice on #AMJoy we are not fish we are human. ✊?— Jw (@jwalag65_jw) March 4, 2017
Others pointed out that immigration policy is already so complicated that new rules and proposals only muddle the situation.
This is not a new tactic. Because of the purposeful chaos of immigration policy, people can be deported, often w/ little recourse.— L Saunders (@LoSaunders) March 2, 2017
Make things worse, there are even more changes on the horizon. According to Politico, President Trump is expected to sign a new executive order addressing his travel ban this Monday.
New Trump executive order on immigration due Monday. Oh boy. Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/SJ7fYYaWhY— David Simon (@AoDespair) March 4, 2017
