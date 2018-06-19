Here Are The Next Protests Against Trump's Family Separation Policy

Outrage over the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy, which has led to families being forcibly separated at the border, has come to a boiling point in recent days.
Pictures of children being held in cages, audio of them crying desperately for their parents, and horror stories of the trauma inflicted on both kids and adults have had an effect on most Americans, who are demanding President Trump end his inhumane policy.
While America has a long tradition of splitting families of color, that doesn't mean what's happening right now at the border is right. If you want to take action against this policy, there are several ways to help, including supporting organizations on the ground and calling your elected officials. (Read our how-to-help guide here.)
But protesting is also an effective tool. Activists have organized rallies near the border in South Texas and in over 100 cities across the U.S.
Keep reading for a list of upcoming protests. We'll continue to update this story as details of other days of action are made available.
Rally near tent city for children
Where: Tornillo, TX
When: Sunday, June 24 at 9 a.m. MDT
Protesters will rally in front of the Trump administration's first tent city, which houses migrant children separated from their families.
Rally near federal court processing immigrants
Where: Linear Park at Brownsville, TX
When: Thursday, June 28 at 11 a.m. CDT
Advocates, families, and allies will hold a rally across from the Brownsville Federal Court, where groups of immigrants are being criminally prosecuted under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy.
Transportation will be available for protesters going to Brownsville from Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo.
Major day of action across the U.S.
Where: Washington, D.C. and about 100 other cities.
When: Saturday, June 30th
Activists are organizing a nationwide day of action against the Trump administration's decision to separate children from their families at the border. The main protest will take place in the capital's Lafayette Square starting at 11 a.m. EDT, with sister rallies happening simultaneously in over 100 cities.
