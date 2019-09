Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Found The Only Way To Celebrate Donald Trump's Birthday

Teigen and Legend's joint donation couldn't have come at a better time. Recent, disturbing reporting has revealed that the U.S. government is holding migrant children taken from their parents in shelters. Some who have been to these so-called "shelters" said they felt like prisons . In an exclusive report, McClatchy wrote the government is even eyeing a new property in Texas with the capacity to hold up to 5,000 kids as the demands for more space continue to grow.