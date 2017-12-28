Story from Beauty

Louise Whitbread
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines since they announced their engagement at the end of November. With Markle's beauty routine inspiring fans to emulate her sophisticated look, it comes as no surprise that the nude lipstick she wore at the couple's press briefing is responsible for a spike in sales of neutral shades.
The demand for nude lipstick has reportedly risen by 65% following the widely circulated photos of her and Harry on the lawn of Kensington Palace, according to makeup brand MEMI. It seems that Markle's look has left us reaching for taupe, caramel and beige tones in favour of a classic red lip.
So it's out with the reds and in with the nudes. Ahead, we've collated our favourite neutral shades, from stay-all-day mattes to butter-soft creams. Click through to find our favourite nude shades inspired by Ms Markle.

