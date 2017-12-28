Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines since they announced their engagement at the end of November. With Markle's beauty routine inspiring fans to emulate her sophisticated look, it comes as no surprise that the nude lipstick she wore at the couple's press briefing is responsible for a spike in sales of neutral shades.
So it's out with the reds and in with the nudes. Ahead, we've collated our favourite neutral shades, from stay-all-day mattes to butter-soft creams. Click through to find our favourite nude shades inspired by Ms Markle.