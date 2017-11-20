This might be the year that Selena Gomez showed up with bleached hair and BTS officially hit the stateside music scene, but the nude lipstick trend dominated the American Music Awards red carpet from beginning to end with every A-list celeb pulling out their your-lips-but-better shade. That's right, the red lip is officially dead — and we're totally okay with it.
Despite the fact that Rihanna is about to drop this year's hottest liquid lip, that didn't convince celebrities to opt out of wearing a soft, nude shade. And when we say everyone rocked the look, we mean everyone. Count Demi Lovato, Yara Shahidi, and Hailee Steinfeld as queens of the anti-red lip trend.
Now, there's nothing new about a complexion-complementing lipstick — it's a total classic. But just like monochromatic makeup or graphic liner, it's the kind of look that works every damn time. Click ahead to check out all the fierce nude lips from the AMAs.