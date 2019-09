Everything You Ever Wanted From Charlotte Tilbury Hits Sephora Today

Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks and palettes are super popular, but the brand has always been hard to sample. It's been sold exclusively on the brand's site and at high-brow luxury chains like Bergdorf Goodman since its launch back in 2013. But that's about to change. As of today, Charlotte Tilbury's full range of beloved makeup and skin-care products are available at Sephora.com and on the shelves of Sephora stores across the U.S. and Canada.