Everything You Ever Wanted From Charlotte Tilbury Hits Sephora Today

We can always count on Charlotte Tilbury to deliver glow-giving makeup and skin-care products in swanky, gold-foil packaging. The redheaded Brit earned legendary status as a makeup artist for the most famous faces in Hollywood — everyone from Kate Moss to Kim Kardashian — but we know her best as the name behind one of the most-worshiped beauty brands on the market.
Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks and palettes are super popular, but the brand has always been hard to sample. It's been sold exclusively on the brand's site and at high-brow luxury chains like Bergdorf Goodman since its launch back in 2013. But that's about to change. As of today, Charlotte Tilbury's full range of beloved makeup and skin-care products are available at Sephora.com and on the shelves of Sephora stores across the U.S. and Canada.
After five years of working exclusively with prestige retailers, Tilbury says she's excited to bring her brand to the masses. “I am so thrilled to be extending my partnership with a brand that not only inspires fearlessness and empowerment in all, but that also shares my passion, innovative spirit, and mission to give everyone the confidence to achieve their dreams through the power and magic of makeup," says Tilbury.
To celebrate today's official launch, we've rounded up our five Charlotte Tilbury must-haves to shop at Sephora. And because we know Charlotte Tilbury fandom runs strong stateside, we recommend grabbing your jumbo jar of Magic Cream and a Pillow Talk lipstick, before they sell out and your back to buying at Bloomingdales.
