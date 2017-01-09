Charlotte Tilbury Is Launching A Seriously Innovative Skin Product

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is more than just a pro — she's a legend. The flame-haired Brit, whose A-list clientele includes everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kate Moss, is beloved not just for her skill in getting celebs red carpet-ready, but also for her eponymous line of ridiculously good beauty products. She’s bringing star power to the people, one perfectly smudged cat-eye at a time. But one of the brand's best-sellers isn’t actually makeup at all; instead it’s her Magic Cream, a face moisturizer that Tilbury concocted on her own for her clients. She has said that skin care is just as important as cosmetics, and her forays into the category have been wildly successful. Even still, we weren’t expecting the upcoming launch from team Tilbury — in fact, it’s kind of blowing our minds. Meet the new Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet mask. That's right, dry. Aptly described as “the face mask of the future,” Tilbury claims that 15 minutes with this game-changing product will instantly hydrate, brighten, smooth wrinkles, and even out your skin tone — all without leaving the telltale slick, slippery feel that other treatments would. How does she do it? Well, we don’t know just yet. The mask doesn’t launch until March, and there’s very little info right now other than the fact it exists. Which, honestly, is enough for us for the time being. Because if it's anything like the original Magic Cream, we'll need to start saving our pennies now.